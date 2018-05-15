Red Sox’s Eduardo Rodriguez Looks To Continue Success Against Athletics

The Oakland Athletics have had the Red Sox’s number this season, but Boston might have just the man to buck this trend.

The Red Sox will send Eduardo Rodriguez to the hill Tuesday against the A’s, who have won three of four games against the Sox this season.

In three career starts against Oakland, Rodriguez owns a 2-0 record with a 1.64 ERA and 22 strikeouts.

To hear NESN’s Tom Caron and Steve Lyons break down Rodriguez’s start to the 2018 season ahead of his outing against the A’s, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports