Scottie Pippen Reveals Why Celtics Can Eliminate LeBron James, Cavs

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers advanced to the Eastern Conference finals Monday by sweeping the Toronto Raptors in the second round of the NBA playoffs, and it’s highly likely they will meet the Boston Celtics for a chance to go to the NBA Finals.

The Celtics currently hold a 3-1 series lead over the Philadelphia 76ers, and while the C’s likely would be underdogs should they face the Cavs, one NBA legend thinks they have what it takes to end James’ run atop the Eastern Conference.

Six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen went on ESPN’s “The Jump” on Tuesday and explained why he thinks the Celtics can beat the Cavs and advance to the NBA Finals.

Boston certainly has been playing good basketball despite the injuries to Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward. If Jayson Tatum, Terry Rozier and Jaylen Brown continue to play at a high level next to Al Horford, the Celtics should be able to push the Cavs to the limit.

Of course, they have to finish off the 76ers first.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images