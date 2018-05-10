Shaq Can’t Get Terry Rozier’s Name Correct Amid Celtics Guard’s Breakout

Eric Bledsoe isn’t the only one struggling with Terry Rozier’s name this postseason.

Bledsoe and Rozier, of course, went back and forth during the first-round playoff series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics, with Bledsoe initially claiming he didn’t know Rozier’s name.

Shaquille O’Neal since has had his own set of problems, seemingly inadvertently referring to Rozier as “Clifford,” even after the point guard helped the Celtics eliminate the Philadelphia 76ers from the second round of the NBA playoffs with a 114-112 win in Game 5 on Wednesday night at TD Garden.

To be fair, there is a Clifford Rozier. And he, like Terry, attended Louisville, before appearing in 173 NBA games over the course of four seasons with the Golden State Warriors, Toronto Raptors and Minnesota Timberwolves from 1994 to 1997.

But still, c’mon, Shaq. The younger Rozier has been tearing it up for the C’s since Kyrie Irving went down with a season-ending injury. It’s time to start remembering his name. He’d probably even settle for “Scary Terry” at this point.

Then again, this isn’t the only instance of Shaq pulling an Eric Bledsoe.

