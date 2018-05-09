Shaq, Charles Barkley Have Epic Argument Over NBA Championship Pedigree

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley haven’t stopped fighting like it’s 1999.

The Basketball Hall of Famers engaged in a heated argument Tuesday night on TNT’s “Inside the NBA.” What started off as a discussion over Toronto Raptors head coach Dwane Casey’s benching of star shooting guard DeMar Derozan quickly descended into a Barkley vs. O’Neal shouting match over who won (or lost) what because of whom during their respective NBA careers.

“You don’t know what you’re talking about when it comes to championships,” O’Neal, a four-time NBA champion, said. “You got got babied, and that’s why you didn’t win.”

In his stinging reply, Barkley suggested O’Neal had more help than he ever did.

“I didn’t have Dwyane Wade and Kobe Bryant carrying me up and down the court,” Barkley said.

O’Neal reminded Barkley he was named NBA Finals MVP three times before issuing his three-word show-stopper: “Google me, Chuck.”

Fellow pundit Kenny Smith robbed television viewers of a further O’Neal vs. Barkley spectacle when he intervened with a point of his own … one no one really bothered noting because we were all enjoying the real spat too much.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBA on TNT