Skip Bayless Believes Draft Lottery Results Ensure LeBron James Joins This Team

The ping pong balls did not bounce the Cleveland Cavaliers’ way Tuesday night.

The Phoenix Suns claimed the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, while the Cavaliers will pick eighth this summer. While No. 8 isn’t the worst spot to be in, the Cavs certainly expected the Brooklyn Nets’ pick to be much higher on the board when they acquired it in the Kyrie Irving trade.

That said, Skip Bayless believes the lottery results all but confirm that LeBron James will be leaving Cleveland in the offseason, but staying in the Eastern Conference.

Here’s Bayless’ latest LeBron prediction, as seen on Wednesday’s edition of FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed:”

“This to me ensures that LeBron James will be a Philadelphia 76er next year.” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/UkAq0mVKgk — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 16, 2018

Cleveland faced an uphill battle in trying to retain James even prior to the lottery. The roster at present doesn’t appear able to legitimately contend for a championship, and the Cavs’ salary cap situation would make it tough to bring marquee talent to surround James with.

The star forward will have his pick of the litter when it comes to his free-agency decision this summer should he choose to opt out, and a number of teams have been tied to James in rumors throughout the 2017-18 season. But all things considered, Bayless might be spot-on in targeting Philadelphia as the most attractive destination.

