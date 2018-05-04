Stephen A. Smith Floats Wild Kyrie Irving-Kawhi Leonard Trade Proposal

The Boston Celtics are turning some heads this postseason, and they’re only going to get better.

Down their star point guard Kyrie Irving, as well as Gordon Hayward and others, the now-Terry Rozier-led C’s have been solid this postseason, most recently taking a 2-0 series lead over the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the NBA playoffs. And once they get all their players back to full strength next season, they certainly will be an even scarier opponent.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs are out of the playoffs, and all signs are pointing towards them moving an unhappy Kawhi Leonard.

The C’s have been rumored in some of the Leonard discussions, especially with the wealth of young talent they have that make for great tradable assets.

But what if Boston offered a straight-up Irving for Leonard trade, and gave the keys to the point to Rozier?

That’s what ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith suggested Friday on his show “First Take.”

Take a listen to his reasoning:

Interesting.

There are a few roadblocks for the Celtics, most notably the depth they posses at the forward position means other moves would have to be made to avoid a total logjam.

But if there’s a will there’s a way, and if we’ve learned anything about Boston president of basketball operations Danny Ainge, it’s that he’s willing to do the seemingly-unthinkable to acquire a player if he wants him.

