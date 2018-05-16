Stephen Piscotty Hits Home Run In First At-Bat Since Returning From Bereavement

The Boston Red Sox’s game against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday at Fenway Park was delayed for almost two hours due to severe thunderstorms, but not even the weather could put a damper on the incredible moment that took place in the second inning.

A’s outfielder Stephen Piscotty rejoined the team from the bereavement list before the game. Piscotty’s mother, Gretchen, passed away May 7 after a battle with ALS.

But in his first at-bat back with the team after her celebration of life, Piscotty launched a solo home run off Red Sox started Eduardo Rodriguez and touched his heart after he crossed home plate.

Take a look:

Is it dusty in here?

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images