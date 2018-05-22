This Lego Replica Of Danica Patrick Totally Looks Like Meghan Markle

Life-size Lego replicas can be hit or miss.

And, well, the jury is still out on the one Danica Patrick received Tuesday morning.

Patrick, who will retire from professional racing after Sunday’s Indianapolis 500, was presented a Lego replica while visiting the NASDAQ MarketSite in New York. But the Lego Danica, which was a surprise gift to commemorate her final race, according to public relations firm Flashpoint, kinda-sorta-definitely looks more like recently married Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

Take a look:

You could make the case that Lego Patrick looks like real Patrick in that photo.

But good luck with this picture:

Yeah, that’s Meghan Markle.

Don’t believe us? Look at these photos from Saturday, when Markle married Harry, Duke of Sussex:

Meghan Markle has taken our breath away. A truly modern bride. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/PSTCCcyfSF — BBC One (@BBCOne) May 19, 2018

Told you.

In all seriousness, Lego Danica is, as most Lego replicas are, an impressive achievement. Nine people collaborated to build the replica, which consists of 14,819 bricks, 13 different colors and took nearly 200 hours to design and build.

Watch a time-lapse of the building process in the video below:

Yeah, that’s some serious Lego building.

Still looks like Meghan Markle, though.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images