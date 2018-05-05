Todd Bowles’ Reaction To Sam Darnold Question Was Super Cringe-Worthy

Todd Bowles is, like, really excited about his new quarterback.

The New York Jets head coach was asked about Sam Darnold after the No. 3 overall pick took part in his first practice Friday afternoon. Bowles laughed a little, then burst out a sarcastic, yet ultimately cringe-worthy response.

Check this out:

Coach Bowles: fluent in sarcasm 😂 pic.twitter.com/ldWvd3k88q — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 4, 2018

Well alright then!

At the end of the day, the Jets should be excited about Darnold, who they took in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The former USC quarterback certainly has an arm that looks NFL-ready.

Sam Darnold can sling it 🙌 pic.twitter.com/dJPbbbGIUg — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 5, 2018

The Jets, of course, have a brutal track record of drafting young quarterbacks. Mark Sanchez, Geno Smith, Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg — just to name a few — all have proven incapable of becoming franchise quarterbacks.

Now, is that the fault of the players, or are the Jets to blame for failing to develop young QBs? Probably a little bit of both, but the Jets ultimately deserve a majority of the flack.

In any event, perhaps Bowles and Darnold are the coach-quarterback combo that finally will lead the Jets to the promise land. Bowles, for one, certainly seems sold on the duo’s potential.

