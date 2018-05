Hannah and Emily Reilly might not have finished in the top three of this season of NESN Next Producer, but the twin sisters still walked away with an awesome prize.

The Merrimack College students were named as this season’s fan favorites prior to Wednesday’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Oakland Athletics. As a result, they’ll take home a cool $1,000.

To see NESN’s Kacie McDonnell break the news to the Reilly sisters, check out the video above.