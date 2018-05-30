Why Tyronn Lue, Cavs Coaches Listen To This Song Prior To Every Game

Meek Mill will have an important role in the NBA Finals, despite his beloved Philadelphia 76ers’ early exit from the postseason.

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue revealed Tuesday he and his coaching staff listen to the rapper’s popular song, “Dreams and Nightmares,” prior to every game at the behest of two Cavs assistant coaches.

“Before every game, we put that song on,” Lue said, via WKYC’s Ben Axelrod. “(Assistant player development coach) Dan Geriot’s from Philly and (assistant coach) Mike Longabardi loves that song, so we play it before every game. Like after we have our team meeting, we come in here and play that song. (Cavs assistant) Damon Jones dances to the song, and we get hype or whatever.”

It’s not just a pregame anthem, either; Lue and the Cavs blasted “Dreams and Nightmares” in their TD Garden locker room Sunday after defeating the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Lue’s choice of a pregame soundtrack isn’t as surprising as it might seem initially. While Mill hails from Philadelphia and is an icon in the City of Brotherly Love, he has attracted a widespread following that includes players and coaches from the Philadelphia Eagles, Cavs and many other teams (except the Toronto Raptors).

Lue and his assistants will focus themselves over “Dreams and Nightmares” during the NBA Finals, which will begin Thursday night at Oracle Arena when the Cavs visit the Golden State Warriors.

