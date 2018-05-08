Vlad Guerrero Jr. Hits Homer Off Fisher Cats’ Hotel Against Sea Dogs

Coming soon to a hotel near you: Toronto Blue Jays prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The 19-year-old slugger had a multi-homer game Monday night for the Jays’ Double-A affiliate, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, who were facing the Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A team for the Boston Red Sox. The second of those bombs Actually slammed off the Hilton Garden Inn, which sits beyond the left-field fence at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, N.H.

Room service!

Let’s watch that again, this time from behind the plate:

Would you like to see another Vlad Jr. home run? Maybe one off the hotel? Here you go (his first multi-HR game in Double-A). 10-2 NH. pic.twitter.com/68gcGI5HrF — NH Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) May 8, 2018

Now, Vlad Jr. isn’t the first player to homer off the hotel, but seeing someone do it in a game is quite rare. Players routinely hit balls off it during batting practice, and the building took quite a beating during the 2009 Eastern League Home Run Derby, which was won by Travis Snider, one of Toronto’s top prospects at the time.

Guerrero, of course, is the son of soon-to-be Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero, who cranked 449 homers over 16 seasons with the Montreal Expos, Los Angeles Angels, Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles.

It’s safe to say Vlad Jr., who currently is Major League Baseball’s No. 3 overall prospect and top third-base prospect, is making his father proud.

Por segunda vez https://t.co/bCYLKDck6N — Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) May 8, 2018

he's just doing what he's learned since he was toddler https://t.co/apWNTvG5Mz — Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) May 8, 2018

(FYI: That first tweet says, “For the second time,” per Google translate.)

Monday’s game in Manchester could be a sign of things to come for the American League East.

In addition to Guerrero, the Fisher Cats’ roster also includes No. 13 overall prospect Bo Bichette, son of longtime Major League slugger Dante Bichette. The Sea Dogs, meanwhile, sport a bevy of potential future Red Sox, including Josh Ockimey, Travis Lankins and Josh Tobias.

Oh, and the Rogers Centre, the home of the Jays, also features a hotel in center field, meaning Guerrero could be disrupting hotel guests for years to come.

