Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette Present Bright Future For Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have had a subpar beginning to the 2018 Major League Baseball season.

Through 54 games, Toronto is 25-29 and sits in fourth place in the American League East.

But the future is bright for the Jays, as they are loaded with young talent in the minor leagues, namely Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette.

Both of the young prospects currently play for the Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats but are expected to be franchise cornerstones when they hit the big leagues.

