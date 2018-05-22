MLB

Watch Bill Ripken Get Smoked In Face By Sean Casey Wiffle Ball Liner

It might be time for the analysts at MLB Network to quit horsing around in the studio.

Last month, Boston Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez got drilled in the face by ball of tape off the bat of fellow analyst Harold Reynolds. And history repeated itself Monday night when Sean Casey lined a wiffle ball square off Bill Ripken’s noggin.

Check this out:

That’ll leave a mark.

Ripken probably should’ve taken more caution, given Casey was one of the best contact hitters of his generation. But hey, his carelessness resulted in some pretty solid entertainment, so whatever.

