Watch Cavs’ LeBron James Make Friends With Reporter After Game 6 Win

It’s no secret LeBron James is a clutch player.

The Cleveland Cavaliers power forward posted 46 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in the Cavs’ 109-99 Game 6 win over the Boston Celtics on Friday. And after the game, a reporter from ESPN Brazil asked James about being clutch in games not just recently, but throughout the course of his career.

Before he answered the question, James reacted to the reporter’s comments.

Check it out:

LeBron liked this question 😏 pic.twitter.com/A16DbkEXRF — ESPN (@espn) May 26, 2018

James will have another opportunity to showcase his dominance as the Celtics and Cavs take the TD Garden court Sunday night for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images