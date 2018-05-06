Watch David Krejci Put Bruins On Board First In Game 5 With Power-Play Goal

The Boston Bruins struck first in Game 5 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday at Amalie Arena thanks to David Krejci.

With the B’s back against the wall as they trail the series 3-1, it was imperative Boston got off to a good start, and Krejci came through.

Boston was on the power play in the final minute of the frame, and Charlie McAvoy slid a pass from the point over to Krejci in the face-off circle. Krejci put a nice one-timer past Lightning netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy at 19:12.

Take a look:

Sharing is caring. That includes passing the biscuit around. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/IyE3BRxuEg — NHL (@NHL) May 6, 2018

The Bruins finished the frame ahead 1-0.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images