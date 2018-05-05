Watch David Pastrnak Bat Puck Out Of Mid-Air For Bruins Goal In Game 4

The Boston Bruins went down 2-0 in Game 4 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and just like Game 3, the B’s cut the deficit to 2-1 with a first-period power-play goal.

Bruins forward David Pastrnak showed remarkable hand-eye coordination by batting the puck out of mid-air and past Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Take a look in the video below.

Here’s another angle in slow motion:

Why wait for the puck to hit the ice? @pastrnak96 out of mid-air. pic.twitter.com/bf1lnTBR2N — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) May 4, 2018

The goal was Pastrnak’s sixth of the playoffs and his 20th point of the postseason in 11 games (including Game 4).

The Lightning entered Friday leading the series 2-1.

