Watch David Pastrnak Bat Puck Out Of Mid-Air For Bruins Goal In Game 4

The Boston Bruins went down 2-0 in Game 4 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and just like Game 3, the B’s cut the deficit to 2-1 with a first-period power-play goal.
Bruins forward David Pastrnak showed remarkable hand-eye coordination by batting the puck out of mid-air and past Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.
Take a look in the video below.
Here’s another angle in slow motion:
The goal was Pastrnak’s sixth of the playoffs and his 20th point of the postseason in 11 games (including Game 4).
The Lightning entered Friday leading the series 2-1.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports
