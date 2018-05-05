Boston Bruins

Watch David Pastrnak Bat Puck Out Of Mid-Air For Bruins Goal In Game 4

by on Fri, May 4, 2018 at 8:04PM
1,575

The Boston Bruins went down 2-0 in Game 4 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and just like Game 3, the B’s cut the deficit to 2-1 with a first-period power-play goal.

Bruins forward David Pastrnak showed remarkable hand-eye coordination by batting the puck out of mid-air and past Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Take a look in the video below.

Here’s another angle in slow motion:

The goal was Pastrnak’s sixth of the playoffs and his 20th point of the postseason in 11 games (including Game 4).

The Lightning entered Friday leading the series 2-1.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties