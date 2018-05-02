Watch Drake, Kendrick Perkins Get Into Shouting Match During Cavs-Raptors

Kendrick Perkins didn’t suit up for the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of their second-round NBA playoff series with the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, but the veteran big man managed to make his own highlight.

Perkins, who signed on with Cleveland on April 11, apparently took exception with something said by someone sitting courtside at Air Canada Centre. But it wasn’t just any other fan, it was Raptors ambassador and superstar rapper Drake.

Watch as Perkins and Drake are forced to be separated amid an apparently heated verbal jousting:

We’re going to have to agree with Kevin Garnett here. It probably would be wise to lay off of someone who stands at 6-foot-10 and 270 pounds.

