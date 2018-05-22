Watch Dustin Pedroia’s Swing In Slow-Motion During PawSox Batting Practice

Dustin Pedroia is getting closer and closer to making his season debut with the Boston Red Sox.

The Sox second baseman is rehabbing in Triple-A Pawtucket as he works his way back to full health from offseason cartilage restoration surgery in his knee. He will be starting in the PawSox’s game Monday against the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate, and before the game, naturally, he took a few cuts during batting practice.

The PawSox posted a slowed-down video of a couple of the 34-year-old’s swings, and it is looking pretty sharp.

Nice.

Pedroia has hit at least .290 in six of his last seven seasons, and with the Sox lineup already surging, the addition of his bat surely will make a frightening offense all the more difficult for opposing pitchers.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images