Watch J.D. Martinez Blast 12th Home Run In First Inning Vs. Athletics

J.D. Martinez does it again.

The left fielder put the Boston Red Sox up 3-0 early in the first inning when he hit his 12th bomb of the season, a two-run shot off Oakland Athletics’ Trevor Cahill.

Take a look at the slugger’s blast below:

1st Inning: 3 K's for Chris Sale, 3 runs for the #RedSox. Catch all the action now on NESN and NESN Go! https://t.co/dzBgPo6hi2 pic.twitter.com/wahDGU4rLH — NESN (@NESN) May 16, 2018

No doubt he got all of that one.

The homer provided Boston with some early run support for its starter Chris Sale and Martinez now has hit safely in his last four games, while reaching base safely in 21-straight games, surpassing his new career-high he just reached Tuesday night.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images