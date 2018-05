J.D. Martinez gave the Boston Red Sox a one-run lead with a single swing of the bat.

The slugger put the Sox on the board in the second inning with a solo home run against Texas Rangers starter Bartolo Colon that just made it over the left field wall of Globe Life Park.

Take a look:

J.D. doing what he knows best. pic.twitter.com/knvRi5imRg — NESN (@NESN) May 5, 2018

The solo shot was the slugger’s seventh of the season.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images