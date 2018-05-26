Boston Red Sox

Watch J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts Erase Two-Run Deficit With Solo Homers

by on Fri, May 25, 2018 at 9:00PM
There are many ways to erase a two-run deficit, and a pair of solo home runs are an entertaining way to accomplish that.

That’s what the Boston Red Sox did in the bottom of the fourth inning Friday night against the Atlanta Braves, thanks to J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts.

Trailing 2-0, Martinez barely got his no-out liner over the Green Monster off a 2-2 curveball from Braves starter Julio Teheran. Then with one out and the advantage cut to one, Bogaerts launched a moonshot to left field off a 3-1 slider.

Take a look at the two blasts:

Martinez’s dinger was his 16th of the season, which ties him with teammate Mookie Betts for the league lead. Bogaerts’ blast was his seventh this campaign.

