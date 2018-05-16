Watch Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Throw Down Huge One-Handed Dunk Vs. Cavs

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics know how to put on a show.
With the C’s trailing by seven in the second quarter of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, Jaylen Brown brought the TD Garden crowd to their feet with one highlight-reel play.
Al Horford found Brown underneath the hoop, and the second-year swingman did the rest by throwing down a huge one-handed dunk.
Have a look:
Perfectly executed.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images
