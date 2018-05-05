Watch Joel Embiid Posterize Aron Baynes With Thunderous And-1 Dunk

The Boston Celtics did a good job of keeping Joel Embiid at bay in Game 2 of their second-round NBA playoff series with the Philadelphia 76ers, but the star big man was amped up and ready to go for Game 3.

Embiid pitched in 11 first-half points Saturday night at Wells Fargo Center, two of which coming much to the chagrin of Aron Baynes. Late in the second quarter, Baynes made the mistake of trying to prevent Embiid from getting to the basket, which resulted in the Celtics center getting steamrolled by The Process en route to a colossal dunk.

Check out Embiid put Baynes on a poster in the clip below:

Ben Simmons dishes & Joel Embiid DELIVERS! 👀🔨😤 12 straight points for the @sixers!#PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/gCCVNEtJ54 — NBA (@NBA) May 5, 2018

Yikes.

Baynes shouldn’t be too embarrassed by his attempt, as the 76ers star has been making defenders look foolish throughout the season.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports