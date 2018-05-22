Watch Kevin Love, LeBron James Team Up For Ridiculous Outlet Pass And Score

Kevin Love is the best outlet passer in the NBA, and the Cleveland Cavaliers forward showed why in the first quarter of Monday night’s Game 4.

Love saw LeBron James running down court and unleashed a strong and accurate two-handed outlet pass. The ball found James, who made a very nice catch between multiple Boston Celtics, and the Cavs superstar scored on a layup.

Check out the play in the video below:

The Cavs led by 16 after the first quarter, one more than the amount they were ahead after 12 minutes in their Game 3 victory.

The Celtics entered Game 4 with a 2-1 lead in this Eastern Conference finals series.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports