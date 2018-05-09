Watch Mariners’ James Paxton Complete No-Hitter Against Blue Jays

To say James Paxton has been dealing of late would be a massive understatement.

In his last start, the Seattle Mariners starter struck out a season-high 16 batters over seven strong innings against the Oakland Athletics. But the left-hander upped the ante in a major way Tuesday night, as he no-hit the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

Watch Paxon complete MLB’s third no-no of the season in the video below:

.@James_Paxton’s last three pitches:

98 mph

100 mph

99 mph THAT’S how you finish a no-no. pic.twitter.com/BWdmtS863U — MLB (@MLB) May 9, 2018

Paxton only allowed three baserunners via walks while striking out seven in his dazzling outing. The 29-year-old clearly had more than enough energy to finish the job as well, as his second-to-last pitch of the game was his fastest of the night, clocking in at 100 mph.

