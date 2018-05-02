Watch Max Kellerman Get Roasted Over Still Ridiculous Tom Brady ‘Cliff’ Theory

Max Kellerman has been trying to push Tom Brady off his imaginary “cliff” for almost a year now, and his “First Take” cohorts have just about had it.

The ESPN commentator predicted last summer that the New England Patriots quarterback was finished and that his play would diminish during the 2017 season. That, of course, didn’t come to pass, as Brady was named NFL MVP at age 40 before throwing for a record 505 yards in the Patriots’ Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kellerman has amended his “cliff” theory a few times, now saying that 2018 will be the season where Brady’s skill fall off, but Stephen A. Smith and Will Cain apparently have had enough of Kellerman’s flip-flopping, self-fulfilling prophecy.

On Tuesday’s episode of “First Take,” Smith and Cain roasted Kellerman over his everchanging timeline for the end of Brady’s dominance.

Ouch, that hurts.

Thumbnail photo via Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports Images