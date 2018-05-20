Watch Mookie Betts And Andrew Benintendi Hit Back-To-Back Home Runs In Fifth Inning

It’s raining home runs for the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

After Rafael Devers hit his eighth long ball of the season in the fourth inning of Wednesday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles, both Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi followed suit with home runs of their own one inning later.

First, Betts jacked a two-run shot into the Green Monster for his 15th of the season:

Now standing alone as the league leader in homers: pic.twitter.com/KIuxCfevkM — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 20, 2018

Betts passed Orioles’ Manny Machado not only as he rounded third base, but for the Major League Baseball home run lead.

Next at the dish was Benintendi, who knocked his fourth home run of the 2018 campaign into Baltimore’s bullpen to extend Boston’s lead to three.

Check it out:

Andrew Benintendi hit his fourth home run of the season into the bullpen to extend the Red Sox's lead over the Orioles. pic.twitter.com/tLjb1STOj9 — NESN (@NESN) May 20, 2018

Bundy now has surrendered 13 home runs this season, including three Saturday night.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images