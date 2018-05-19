Watch Mookie Betts Blast 14th Home Run Of Season Into Green Monster Vs. O’s

In case you haven’t heard, Mookie Betts is really good at baseball.

With the Boston Red Sox down by a run in the third inning, the right fielder lifted his 14th homer into the Green Monster to tie the game at one against the Baltimore Orioles.

Check out the homer below:

Mookie Betts stays hot as he hit his 14th home run of the season to tie the game at one. pic.twitter.com/4mxqXVjxLE — NESN (@NESN) May 19, 2018

That certainly got out of there in a hurry.

The bomb ties Betts for the most home runs in Major League Baseball with O’s third baseman Manny Machado.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images