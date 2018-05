Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Mookie Betts hit a home run.

The Boston Red Sox right fielder crushed his league-leading 13th home run of the season in the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers to extend the Sox’s lead to two.

Watch his home run below:

The home run was Boston’s third solo shot of the night to that point. They finished with four in the 5-1 victory.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images