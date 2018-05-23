Watch Mookie Betts Reclaim MLB Home Run Lead With Blast Against Rays

This just in: Mookie Betts loves hitting home runs.

The Boston Red Sox star has been mashing all season, entering Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays in a three-way tie for the league lead of 15 home runs.

But in just the third inning, Betts reclaimed the Major League Baseball lead by launching a three-run blast into the left-field seats off Rays starter Jake Faria.

Take a look:

Crazy.

Betts has been crushing the ball in every possible way, whether it be for power (as evidenced by his home run total) or average, a measure in which he also leads the league.

