Watch Mookie Betts, Red Sox First Base Coach Perform Legendary Handshake

There are handshakes, and then there’s whatever happened in the Boston Red Sox dugout Saturday night.

Prior to Boston’s 6-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles, Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts and first base coach Tom Goodwin performed a handshake that was, well, pretty difficult to describe. All we know is it included some gallops and was punctuated by some serious hip gyrations.

Check this out:

The handshake to end all handshakes. pic.twitter.com/5u9UUATLDX — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 19, 2018

We’re not sure what dugout shenanigans were more entertaining: Betts and Goodwin’s handshake, or the funky jam session that broke out before Monday’s game against the Oakland Athletics..

In any event, Betts has earned the right to perform whatever handshake he wants, given the absurd start he’s had to the 2018 Major League Baseball season.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images