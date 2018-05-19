Watch Odell Beckham Jr. Blast Batting Practice Home Run At Angel Stadium

Odell Beckham Jr. may have found what he will do with his life after football.

The New York Giants star wide receiver took batting practice with the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday before their game at Angel Stadium and showed he can do more than just make plays on the football field.

Beckham showcased his strength by crushing a home run to center field while rocking the Rays throwback jersey.

Take a look:

Gone.

Here’s another view of the baseball leaving the park:

The 25-year-old showed off his pitching skills in 2015 after a video of him went viral at a softball charity event, but Beckham may now be making his case for a big league stint.

