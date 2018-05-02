Watch Pedro Martinez Fire Up TD Garden Before Bruins-Lightning Game 3

BOSTON — As if Bruins fans weren’t excited enough for Wednesday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the TD Garden crowd was jolted by an appearance from one of the best athletes in Boston sports history.

Prior to Game 3 of the second-round Stanley Cup playoff series, former Boston Red Sox ace Pedro Martinez served as the honorary flag bearer. The three-time Cy Young winner didn’t take his job lightly either, as he got the Garden rocking just before puck drop.

Check out Pedro waving the flag in the video below:

Pedro Martinez in the house in Boston! pic.twitter.com/ZAt5HYavZl — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) May 2, 2018

You’d be hard-pressed to find an athlete, past or present, that’s beloved by Boston more than Pedro.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports