Watch Red Sox’s Dustin Pedroia Receive Massive Ovation In Season Debut

The Fenway faithful clearly missed Dustin Pedroia.

The Boston Red Sox second baseman was activated from the disabled list Friday after missing the first 51 games of the year while recovering from offseason knee surgery. The “Laser Show” made his return to the lineup Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, and received a massive ovation from the Fenway Park crowd before his first at-bat, which came with the bases loaded.

Check this out:

Dustin Pedroia received a standing ovation from the crowd in his season debut at Fenway Park. pic.twitter.com/F3hOwZP3lm — NESN (@NESN) May 26, 2018

Fans understandably were craving for a grand slam, but Pedroia unfortunately popped up to the end the inning.

It probably would be unwise to expect Pedroia to catch fire right out of the gate — he did undergo major knee surgery, after all. But once he finds his form, Pedroia should be a huge addition to Boston’s already-potent lineup.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images