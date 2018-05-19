Watch Roush Fenway’s Matt Kenseth Win Pole For NASCAR All-Star Race

The front row in Saturday’s NASCAR All-Star Race will be all Roush Fenway Racing.

Driving the No. 6 Ford Fusion for just the second time, Matt Kenseth bested the field Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway to win the pole for Saturday’s all-star exhibition. Fellow RFR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will start alongside Kenseth in the No. 17 Ford.

Watch Kenseth’s winning lap in the video below:

HE'S BACK! Retweet to congratulate Matt Kenseth and the No. 6 team on their 2018 #AllStarRace POLE in Charlotte. Full starting lineup: https://t.co/8DIB85C15p pic.twitter.com/5GZfGTOdZk — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 18, 2018

The moment was big not just for Kenseth, whose throwback paint scheme honors Mark Martin’s 1998 All-Star win, but also all of Roush Fenway, which last won the event in 2011 when Carl Edwards took the checkered flag.

“Having both cars on the front row is a tribute to these guys,” Kenseth said in a statement. “This was really more about the car and the team and of course the Roush Yates engines are great.

” … The guys brought a fast car and they were great on pit road. Ricky (Stenhouse Jr.) was a huge help with the breaking zones and input on the laps, since we didn’t get any practice today with the rain. It’s great to be on front row with Ricky and looking forward to the race tomorrow.”

Stenhouse, for one, can’t help but notice the difference Kenseth has made since rejoining the RFR garage last month.

“It’s great having an all-Roush front row,” Stenhouse said. “It’s just a week into it, but Matt’s already been a great help to the team. I’m really looking forward to getting back out here and racing tomorrow night from the front.”

Saturday will mark the third time Kenseth has started the All-Star Race from the pole, as well as his 18th consecutive start in the event. He won the race in 2004 while driving for Roush.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images