Watch Royals Hit Four Home Runs Off Orioles’ Dylan Bundy In First Inning

Dylan Bundy made Major League Baseball history Tuesday night, but not the history he was looking for.

The Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher had a shaky first inning against the Kansas City Royals, giving up a whopping seven runs, including four homers, before the O’s could even record an out — something no pitcher had ever done before.

Take a look at each of the four home runs:

Yikes.

Bundy was pulled from the game after giving up seven earned runs and two walks while recording no outs.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images