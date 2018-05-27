Watch Steve Kerr Hilariously Roast Reporter For Not Doing Homework On Warriors

Steve Kerr knows his team better than anyone else … as he should.

The Golden State Warriors and their head coach have plenty of NBA playoff experience, and now are one win away from the NBA Finals after staving off elimination in a 115-86 blowout Game 6 win over the Houston Rockets.

Before the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game, TNT’s David Aldridge caught up with Kerr and prefaced his question with assuming the Warriors don’t have experience in facing elimination through the playoffs.

Kerr had a fantastic response. Take a look:

Lesson learned: make sure you “do your homework” on the Warriors before asking Kerr questions.

