Watch Celtics’ Terry Rozier Throw Down Thunderous Dunk Vs. Cavs In Game 2

BOSTON — Terry Rozier had a rough first half in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night, but the Boston Celtics point guard showed up in the third quarter.

The C’s entered the third quarter trailing by eight, but Boston stormed back to open the second half, eventually taking a 72-71 lead with four minutes to play before Rozier put his stamp on the game.

After George Hill missed a corner 3-pointer, Rozier corralled the loose ball and went coast-to-coast for a thunderous jam.

Take a look at the play:

Now that was scary.

Rozier clearly wasn’t scared to be put on LeBron James’ long list of chase down block victims.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images