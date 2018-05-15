Watch Trailer For Michael Jordan, Bulls ’30 For 30′ Mega-Documentary By ESPN

The Chicago Bulls are running to a small screen near you.

ESPN and Netflix announced Tuesday in a statement they’re jointly producing a 10-part documentary series about dynasty the Bulls enjoyed in the 1990s. Naturally, NBA legend Michael Jordan will be at the center of “30 for 30” series about the Bulls, which is titled “The Last Dance.”

ESPN also released the trailer for “The Last Dance.”

More than 500 hours of never-before-seen footage went into making “The Last Dance,” and Jordan, other key figures from the Bulls dynasty, the basketball community and the wider world will participate in the documentary.

“The Last Dance” will premier in 2019.

