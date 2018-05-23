Watch Tyler Thornburg Fool Opposing Hitters In Rehab Outing With PawSox

Tyler Thornburg turned in an encouraging outing as he works to return to the big leagues.

The Boston Red Sox reliever has not played in a regular season game since being acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers prior to the 2017 season. However, he has been spending some time rehabbing with Triple-A Pawtucket this spring as he looks to come off the disabled list and make his return to Major League Baseball.

And in an outing Tuesday (his ninth with the PawSox) against the New York Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate, Thornburg was solid. The righty needed just 12 pitches, nine strikes, to record a 1-2-3 seventh inning with a pair of strikeouts.

His fastball nestled in the 92-94 mph range, and he used a 93 mph heater to strike out the first batter he faced, Tyler Wade.

Take a look:

Here’s Thornburg’s first strikeout — on a 93 MPH fastball. pic.twitter.com/ebaIxKikY5 — PawSox (@PawSox) May 23, 2018

He then fooled another top Yankees prospect, Clint Frazier, with a filthy curveball.

And Thornburg’s second punchout, on a 77 MPH curveball to get Clint Frazier. pic.twitter.com/q85Inni1eS — PawSox (@PawSox) May 23, 2018

Considering the Sox now will be without Carson Smith for the foreseeable future, the addition of a fully healthy Thornburg could be a pretty valuable addition to the bullpen.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports