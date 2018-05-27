Watch Will Power, Wife Liz Freak Out After Thrilling Indy 500 Victory

Will Power couldn’t contain his emotion after winning Sunday’s Indianapolis 500.

Neither could his wife, Liz Power, for that matter.

Will started third and led 59 of 200 laps en route to winning a wreck-filled race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. And once the Team Penske driver took the checkered flag, he and Liz let it all pour out.

Check this out:

What a moment.

Still want more emotion? Watch the 37-year-old Aussie lose his marbles after parking his car:

And here he is going completely bananas in victory lane:

Of course, no Indy 500 victory would be completely the customary drinking of the milk.

Take it away, Will:

Hey, that might’ve been enough milk to douse the flames that engulfed Zach Veach’s car.

Will’s victory at Indy was his 29th in the Verizon IndyCar Series. He’ll look to ride the momentum into next weekend’s Chevrolet Dual in Detroit.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images