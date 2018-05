With one swing of the bat, Xander Bogaerts tied the game at two.

Down by one in the fourth, the Boston Red Sox shortstop lifted a pitch to straightaway center field to erase the Sox’s deficit against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Watch the homer below:

Goodness, indeed.

The home run marked the fourth of the season for Bogaerts.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images