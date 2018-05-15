What’s With Ref Scott Foster’s Jump Ball Pump Fake In Rockets-Warriors?

Scott Foster: NBA official or playground bully?

The veteran ref played both roles Monday night at Toyota Center. Less than a minute into Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors, Foster was tasked with tossing a jump ball between Klay Thompson and Trevor Ariza.

And that’s when he entered troll mode.

The inexplicable pump fake is bad enough. But Foster literally yanks the ball away while taking a step back, laughing maniacally (in his head, we assume), while Thompson and Ariza flail helplessly in the air.

We still don’t know why Foster did this: Refs occasionally will tell players if they’re out of position on a jump ball, but they usually have the common courtesy to do this beforehand, rather than publicly humiliating them.

Ariza seemed unperturbed by Foster’s shenanigans, though, sharing a knowing smile with Thompson before the second jump — which Foster actually went through with.

To the surprise of no one, Golden State went on to win by double digits (119-106) and take a 1-0 series lead.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images