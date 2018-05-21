Why Jordan Hicks’ 105 MPH Fastball Was Absurd (Besides The Obvious)

Move over, Aroldis Chapman: Major League Baseball has a new Heat Miser.

During the St. Louis Cardinals’ 5-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks threw the five fastest pitches of the 2018 season. One of the pitches clocked at 103 mph, two registered at 104 and the other two were … wait for it … 105 mph.

Check this out:

WARNING: There's a heatwave in St. Louis thanks to @Jhicks007! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dKyz3Gw4u5 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 20, 2018

Hicks’ performance, as you might expect, was historically significant.

The 21-year-old became the first player to hit 105 twice in the same game since verifiable pitch-speed data began being kept 10 years ago, according to ESPN. Chapman is the only other player in that time span to reach 105 on the radar gun.

Here’s a breakdown of Hicks’ 1 1/3 innings pitched:

🔥🔥🔥 alert in St. Louis!@Cardinals rookie @Jhicks007 threw the FIVE fastest pitches of 2018 today, reaching 105 mph twice. Aroldis Chapman is the only other pitcher on record to throw 105. pic.twitter.com/P1CKU0XAQC — #Statcast (@statcast) May 20, 2018

Yeah, that’s 13 pitches that hit at least 100 mph.

While Hicks’ flame-throwing ways understandably have garnered considerable attention, they’ve also masked his rather so-so performance on the mound. In 22 innings this season, he’s 2-1 with a 2.05 ERA to go alone with nine strikeouts and 16 walks.

Opposing batters can only he hope never harnesses his otherworldly velocity.

