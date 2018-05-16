Why LeBron James Won’t ‘Lose Sleep Over’ Game 2 Loss To Celtics

LeBron James, as many expected, played brilliantly Tuesday night in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star scored 42 points, dished out 12 assists and pulled down 10 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Celtics pulled away to win 107-94 at TD Garden to take a 2-0 series lead.

But while one might think James would be dejected after coming up short in back-to-back games in Boston, the 33-year-old star explained after the game that he “won’t lose sleep over” the loss before joking around that he just wanted someone to ask teammate Kevin Love a question.

LeBron just wants the media to show Kevin some love! 😂#GameTime pic.twitter.com/VTidq8o0lS — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 16, 2018

King James makes a valid point. After recording another playoff triple-double, there’s no reason for him to shoulder any of the blame for the Game 2 outcome. James and Love scored 64 of Cleveland’s 94 points Tuesday so the two stars didn’t just about all they could to tie the series.

Both James and Love seem pretty upbeat for being down 0-2. But if you have pulled off the most historic comeback in NBA history then you probably are confident you can come back from any deficit.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images