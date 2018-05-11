Why Max Kellerman Believes Cavs Have Faced More Adversity Than Celtics

The Celtics have battled through a bunch of injuries this season, leaving many to wonder how Brad Stevens has been able to coach Boston to the Eastern Conference finals.

The Cavaliers have dealt with their own set of issues, though, and Max Kellerman explained Friday on ESPN’s “First Take” why he believes Cleveland actually has faced more adversity than Boston.

The Celtics lost Gordon Hayward — their prized offseason free agent signing — to a gruesome leg injury on the first night of the regular season. They later lost Kyrie Irving — their best player — to a season-ending injury, as well. Toss in the other bumps and bruises Boston has endured — Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown, among others, have missed time — and it’s a miracle the C’s still are standing.

That said, the Cavs underwent a roster shakeup at the NBA trade deadline after falling into mediocrity. So perhaps it’s equally impressive they’re still kicking, even though LeBron James — the best player on the planet — can help mask a lot of deficiencies.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images