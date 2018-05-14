Why Stephen A. Smith Believes Celtics’ Game 1 Win Over Cavs Was ‘Big Deal’

The Cleveland Cavaliers aren’t going to panic after losing Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals to the Boston Celtics 108-83.

But maybe they should?

The Celtics dominated the Cavs on Sunday at TD Garden, limiting LeBron James to 15 points and controlling the tempo from start to finish. Cleveland has been pushed to the brink of elimination before, so it’s not like falling down in a series 1-0 is uncharted territory, but Stephen A. Smith explained Monday on ESPN’s “First Take” why he believes the Cavs’ loss was, in fact, a big deal.

The C’s sure looked like the better team Sunday, with James looking lethargic and his supporting cast failing to provide much support. Will that continue in Game 2 and beyond?

Who knows? But it’s probably time to start believing in these Celtics, if you haven’t already.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images