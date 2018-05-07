Why Stephen A. Smith Believes ‘Rough Rider’ Celtics Can Beat LeBron James

There’s no way around it: LeBron James is inside the heads of the Toronto Raptors.

But if James and the Cleveland Cavaliers eventually meet the Boston Celtics in the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals, will “The King” have the same effect on Brad Stevens and Co.?

The Cavs and the Celtics both hold 3-0 leads in their respective second-round NBA playoffs series, and both can close out their opponents with Game 4 wins Monday night. And while the undermanned Celtics have looked great thus far in the postseason, many believe they ultimately would get trounced by James, who’s playing on an otherworldly level during the playoffs.

Stephen A. Smith, however, isn’t prepared to write off the C’s.

“The Boston Celtics are capable of beating a Cleveland Cavaliers squad on a night that LeBron James drops 40 or 45 points,” Smith said during Monday’s “First Take” episode. “Because they have that capability. They’re just rough riders, they’re dogs — and I mean that in a good way. And because of it, they’re going to come at Cleveland in ways that Toronto hasn’t even thought about.

“And that is where my trepidation kicks in, in terms of being so willing to just concede that the Cleveland Cavaliers are gonna end up coming out of the east, after all.”

.@stephenasmith doesn't think LeBron James rattles the Celtics the way he rattles the Raptors. pic.twitter.com/pijwSmmR04 — First Take (@FirstTake) May 7, 2018

Fair reminder: This is the same guy who just a month ago said he couldn’t “fathom” James losing to the Celtics in the playoffs.

With Kyrie Irving out of the picture, it’s tough to envision Boston having enough in the tank to dethrone James and the Cavs. Although, the Celtics have proven doubters wrong all season, so it’s probably unwise to bet against them at this point.

Let’s not forget, however, that neither the C’s nor the Cavs have punched their tickets to the conference finals just yet.

