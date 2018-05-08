Will Tensions Continue To Boil Over In Red Sox-Yankees Series In New York?

The last time the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees met, benches were cleared and punches were thrown.

It started when Yankees first baseman Tyler Austin slid into Brock Holt. Later in the game, Joe Kelly plunked Austin with a pitch, which ignited an all-out brawl at Fenway Park. Now, the teams are in a battle for first place in the American League East, which Boston currently leads by one game entering the three-game set Tuesday in the Bronx.

So, will the tensions from the last series carry over into this one? Or did the teams finish business back in April?

To hear NESN’s Tom Caron, Steven Lyons and Tim Wakefield give their thoughts on if something will happen, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

